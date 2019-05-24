Brilliant Portfolios standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 5.08% to Rs 0.56 croreNet profit of Brilliant Portfolios declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.08% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.95% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 11.49% to Rs 2.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.560.59 -5 2.082.35 -11 OPM %89.2959.32 -89.9083.83 - PBDT0.03-0.02 LP 0.420.42 0 PBT0.03-0.02 LP 0.410.41 0 NP0.020.05 -60 0.320.39 -18
