Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 12.76% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.13% to Rs 2764.01 crore

Net profit of rose 12.76% to Rs 297.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 263.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.13% to Rs 2764.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2509.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.42% to Rs 1159.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1004.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.64% to Rs 10973.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9829.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

