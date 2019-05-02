JUST IN
Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 12.76% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.13% to Rs 2764.01 crore

Net profit of Britannia Industries rose 12.76% to Rs 297.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 263.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.13% to Rs 2764.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2509.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.42% to Rs 1159.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1004.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.64% to Rs 10973.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9829.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2764.012509.87 10 10973.469829.52 12 OPM %15.7815.80 -15.7915.28 - PBDT496.82438.52 13 1929.811660.25 16 PBT449.92396.17 14 1767.931518.18 16 NP297.23263.60 13 1159.121004.23 15

First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 16:35 IST

