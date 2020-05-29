Britannia Industries Ltd spurts 1.08%, up for third straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 3359, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.34% in last one year as compared to a 20.6% fall in NIFTY and a 4.1% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3359, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 9485.55. The Sensex is at 32082.66, down 0.37%. Britannia Industries Ltd has added around 6.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28451.6, up 1.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 58.15 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

