Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consolidated net profit declines 58.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust declined 58.64% to Rs 24.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 53.74% to Rs 299.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 195.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.299.93195.0967.0871.0696.85100.3725.0151.1624.6959.69

