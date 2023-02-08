Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consolidated net profit declines 58.64% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 53.74% to Rs 299.93 croreNet profit of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust declined 58.64% to Rs 24.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 53.74% to Rs 299.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 195.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales299.93195.09 54 OPM %67.0871.06 -PBDT96.85100.37 -4 PBT25.0151.16 -51 NP24.6959.69 -59
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
