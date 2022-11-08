BSE consolidated net profit declines 48.10% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 4.74% to Rs 197.72 crore

Net profit of BSE declined 48.10% to Rs 33.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 65.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.74% to Rs 197.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 188.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales197.72188.78 5 OPM %6.7928.19 -PBDT63.12102.67 -39 PBT50.8990.95 -44 NP33.8165.14 -48

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 07:56 IST

