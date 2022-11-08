BSE consolidated net profit declines 48.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.74% to Rs 197.72 crore

Net profit of BSE declined 48.10% to Rs 33.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 65.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.74% to Rs 197.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 188.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.197.72188.786.7928.1963.12102.6750.8990.9533.8165.14

