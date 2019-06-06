BSEL Infrastructure Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.42 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
BSEL Infrastructure Realty standalone net profit rises 165.67% in the December 2018 quarter
BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Bartronics India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Parsvnath Developers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales reported at Rs 4.31 croreNet Loss of BSEL Infrastructure Realty reported to Rs 17.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 20.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 4.31 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.310 0 4.310 0 OPM %-377.030 --381.210 - PBDT-17.47-0.60 -2812 -20.030.78 PL PBT-17.51-0.64 -2636 -20.170.63 PL NP-17.42-0.37 -4608 -20.190.55 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU