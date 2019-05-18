Burnpur Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.12 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Burnpur Cement re-considers proposed reduction of capital
Burnpur Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.86 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Bengal's cement capacity may touch 30mn tn in 3 yrs: Officials
UltraTech Cement jumps after strong Q4 numbers
Cement industry expects double-digit growth in FY19
-
Sales rise 29.07% to Rs 24.02 croreNet Loss of Burnpur Cement reported to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.07% to Rs 24.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 44.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 106.28% to Rs 86.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 42.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales24.0218.61 29 86.7642.06 106 OPM %1.00-11.45 -2.58-76.56 - PBDT0.49-2.17 LP 2.67-32.06 LP PBT-2.40-3.29 27 -9.40-45.13 79 NP-3.12-3.95 21 -12.67-44.49 72
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU