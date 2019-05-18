Burnpur Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.12 crore in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Kirloskar Oil Engines standalone net profit rises 107.81% in the March 2019 quarter
Sales rise 29.07% to Rs 24.02 crore

Net Loss of Burnpur Cement reported to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.07% to Rs 24.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 44.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 106.28% to Rs 86.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 42.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales24.0218.61 29 86.7642.06 106 OPM %1.00-11.45 -2.58-76.56 - PBDT0.49-2.17 LP 2.67-32.06 LP PBT-2.40-3.29 27 -9.40-45.13 79 NP-3.12-3.95 21 -12.67-44.49 72

Sat, May 18 2019. 14:06 IST

