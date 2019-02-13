JUST IN
C & C Constructions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.42 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 12.85% to Rs 239.82 crore

Net loss of C & C Constructions reported to Rs 8.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 10.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 12.85% to Rs 239.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 275.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales239.82275.19 -13 OPM %11.3725.67 -PBDT0.9920.43 -95 PBT-14.677.42 PL NP-8.4210.18 PL

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 17:12 IST

