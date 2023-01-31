C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 60.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 56.01% to Rs 67.66 crore

Net profit of C.E. Info Systems rose 60.04% to Rs 29.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 56.01% to Rs 67.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.67.6643.3741.0135.8537.6423.7535.7021.7829.6418.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)