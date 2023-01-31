C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 60.04% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 56.01% to Rs 67.66 crore

Net profit of C.E. Info Systems rose 60.04% to Rs 29.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 56.01% to Rs 67.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales67.6643.37 56 OPM %41.0135.85 -PBDT37.6423.75 58 PBT35.7021.78 64 NP29.6418.52 60

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 17:28 IST

