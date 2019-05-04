C J Gelatine Products standalone net profit rises 143.33% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 64.84% to Rs 10.50 croreNet profit of C J Gelatine Products rose 143.33% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 64.84% to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 516.67% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.17% to Rs 25.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales10.506.37 65 25.8123.01 12 OPM %10.768.01 -7.325.04 - PBDT0.910.30 203 1.050.43 144 PBT0.910.30 203 0.680.07 871 NP0.730.30 143 0.370.06 517
