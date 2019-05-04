C J Gelatine Products standalone net profit rises 143.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 64.84% to Rs 10.50 crore

Net profit of rose 143.33% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 64.84% to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 516.67% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.17% to Rs 25.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

10.506.3725.8123.0110.768.017.325.040.910.301.050.430.910.300.680.070.730.300.370.06

