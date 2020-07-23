Cadila Health gets USFDA approval for Desidustat trials

Shares of the drug maker gained 0.98% to Rs 370.2 after the company on Thursday (23 July) said it received US drug regulator's approval to initiate clinical trials of Desidustat in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy.

Desidustat is a novel, oral, hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor, currently undergoing Phase 3 trials for treating anemia in chronic kidney disease patients.

Desidustat is expected to increase the red blood cell count and restore the erythropoietin levels to the normal levels in the cancer patients with CIA. Estimates suggest approximately 1.3 million cancer patients undergo chemotherapy every year in the United States and 30% to 90% of cancer patients receiving chemotherapy develop anemia.

Cadila said it has also initiated a Phase II (b) trial of Desidustat in Mexico for the management of patients with COVID-19.

Cadila is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

Cadila Healthcare's consolidated net profit fell 14.8% to Rs 391.90 crore on 0.21% rise in net sales at Rs 3,627.20 crore in Q4 FY20 over Q4 FY19.

