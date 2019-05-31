Cadila Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 22.12% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 14.81% to Rs 3619.50 crore

Net profit of declined 22.12% to Rs 460.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 590.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.81% to Rs 3619.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3152.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.11% to Rs 1848.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1775.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.08% to Rs 12748.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11581.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

