Cadila Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 22.12% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 14.81% to Rs 3619.50 crore

Net profit of Cadila Healthcare declined 22.12% to Rs 460.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 590.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.81% to Rs 3619.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3152.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.11% to Rs 1848.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1775.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.08% to Rs 12748.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11581.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3619.503152.70 15 12748.4011581.30 10 OPM %22.1126.62 -23.3224.42 - PBDT761.50867.80 -12 2980.702850.80 5 PBT605.90723.80 -16 2382.102312.00 3 NP460.10590.80 -22 1848.801775.80 4

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 09:07 IST

