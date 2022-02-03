Cadila Healthcare Ltd extends winning spree

Cadila Healthcare Ltd is quoting at Rs 415.95, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.2% in last one year as compared to a 18.7% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.78% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 415.95, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 17681.1. The Sensex is at 59252.66, down 0.51%. Cadila Healthcare Ltd has slipped around 10.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cadila Healthcare Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13643.65, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 415.75, down 0.13% on the day. Cadila Healthcare Ltd is down 13.2% in last one year as compared to a 18.7% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.78% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 35.49 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)