Cadila Healthcare standalone net profit rises 48.18% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales decline 6.47% to Rs 1582.40 croreNet profit of Cadila Healthcare rose 48.18% to Rs 666.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 449.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 6.47% to Rs 1582.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1691.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1582.401691.90 -6 OPM %32.1938.42 -PBDT878.60693.40 27 PBT790.60623.20 27 NP666.50449.80 48
