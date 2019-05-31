JUST IN
Cadila Healthcare standalone net profit rises 7.77% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 14.64% to Rs 1595.60 crore

Net profit of Cadila Healthcare rose 7.77% to Rs 262.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 243.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.64% to Rs 1595.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1391.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.87% to Rs 1602.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1090.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.32% to Rs 6207.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5576.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1595.601391.80 15 6207.005576.00 11 OPM %25.4526.83 -28.2829.52 - PBDT426.80393.90 8 2278.301790.30 27 PBT338.40315.20 7 1928.501497.20 29 NP262.10243.20 8 1602.101090.80 47

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 08:23 IST

