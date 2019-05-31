Cadila Healthcare standalone net profit rises 7.77% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 14.64% to Rs 1595.60 crore

Net profit of rose 7.77% to Rs 262.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 243.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.64% to Rs 1595.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1391.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.87% to Rs 1602.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1090.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.32% to Rs 6207.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5576.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

