Calcom Vision standalone net profit rises 4450.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Business Standard

Sales rise 165.36% to Rs 14.17 crore

Net profit of Calcom Vision rose 4450.00% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 165.36% to Rs 14.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales14.175.34 165 OPM %9.392.62 -PBDT1.070.14 664 PBT0.910.02 4450 NP0.910.02 4450

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 16:09 IST

