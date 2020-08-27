California Software Company consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.96% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of California Software Company declined 33.33% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.96% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.350.5351.4366.040.180.350.180.350.180.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)