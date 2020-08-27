JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Dolat Investments standalone net profit rises 65.03% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

California Software Company consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 33.96% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of California Software Company declined 33.33% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.96% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.350.53 -34 OPM %51.4366.04 -PBDT0.180.35 -49 PBT0.180.35 -49 NP0.180.27 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 08:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU