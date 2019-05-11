JUST IN
California Software Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net loss of California Software Company reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 52.63% to Rs 1.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales00.95 -100 1.450.95 53 OPM %056.84 -45.5256.84 - PBDT-0.090.54 PL 0.660.54 22 PBT-0.090.54 PL 0.660.54 22 NP-0.090.44 PL 0.660.44 50

