Cambridge Technology Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 54.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 48.98% to Rs 41.49 croreNet profit of Cambridge Technology Enterprises declined 54.10% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 48.98% to Rs 41.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales41.4927.85 49 OPM %10.4417.31 -PBDT3.865.01 -23 PBT2.043.47 -41 NP1.513.29 -54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU