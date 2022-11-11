Cambridge Technology Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 54.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 48.98% to Rs 41.49 crore

Net profit of Cambridge Technology Enterprises declined 54.10% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 48.98% to Rs 41.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.41.4927.8510.4417.313.865.012.043.471.513.29

