Camex standalone net profit declines 30.77% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.14% to Rs 37.73 croreNet profit of Camex declined 30.77% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.14% to Rs 37.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 36.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 47.42% to Rs 3.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.54% to Rs 140.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 121.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales37.7336.23 4 140.31121.44 16 OPM %3.136.32 -4.694.78 - PBDT1.141.81 -37 5.024.01 25 PBT0.921.60 -43 4.093.21 27 NP0.721.04 -31 3.142.13 47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU