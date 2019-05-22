Camex standalone net profit declines 30.77% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.14% to Rs 37.73 crore

Net profit of declined 30.77% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.14% to Rs 37.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 36.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.42% to Rs 3.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.54% to Rs 140.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 121.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

37.7336.23140.31121.443.136.324.694.781.141.815.024.010.921.604.093.210.721.043.142.13

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)