Camex standalone net profit rises 54.76% in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Duke Offshore reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Arman Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter
D-Link India standalone net profit declines 30.05% in the September 2018 quarter
Tube Investments of India standalone net profit rises 24.94% in the September 2018 quarter
Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit declines 23.52% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 21.05% to Rs 33.35 croreNet profit of Camex rose 54.76% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 21.05% to Rs 33.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 27.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales33.3527.55 21 OPM %4.984.50 -PBDT1.080.79 37 PBT0.840.59 42 NP0.650.42 55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU