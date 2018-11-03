JUST IN
Camex standalone net profit rises 54.76% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 21.05% to Rs 33.35 crore

Net profit of Camex rose 54.76% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 21.05% to Rs 33.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 27.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales33.3527.55 21 OPM %4.984.50 -PBDT1.080.79 37 PBT0.840.59 42 NP0.650.42 55

