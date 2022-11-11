Campus Activewear standalone net profit declines 48.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.04% to Rs 333.17 crore

Net profit of Campus Activewear declined 48.51% to Rs 14.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.04% to Rs 333.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 273.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.333.17273.0013.0420.1236.5350.7219.5637.9214.5428.24

