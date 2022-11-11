Campus Activewear standalone net profit declines 48.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.04% to Rs 333.17 croreNet profit of Campus Activewear declined 48.51% to Rs 14.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.04% to Rs 333.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 273.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales333.17273.00 22 OPM %13.0420.12 -PBDT36.5350.72 -28 PBT19.5637.92 -48 NP14.5428.24 -49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU