Camson Seeds reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.44 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 96.28% to Rs 0.40 croreNet Loss of Camson Seeds reported to Rs 11.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 96.28% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 6.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 95.11% to Rs 1.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.4010.75 -96 1.7335.40 -95 OPM %-2862.50-2.14 --316.7622.74 - PBDT-11.33-0.36 -3047 -5.596.69 PL PBT-11.44-0.47 -2334 -6.056.23 PL NP-11.44-0.47 -2334 -6.056.23 PL
