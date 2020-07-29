Camson Seeds reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.86 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
IVP reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.86 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Indokem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Coastal Roadways reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Praxis Home Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.86 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Ecoplast standalone net profit rises 1.86% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 220.00% to Rs 1.28 croreNet profit of Camson Seeds reported to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 220.00% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 35.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 88.44% to Rs 3.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.280.40 220 3.261.73 88 OPM %16.41-110.00 --1232.21-316.76 - PBDT2.00-0.32 LP -34.98-5.59 -526 PBT1.86-0.43 LP -35.47-6.05 -486 NP1.86-0.43 LP -35.47-6.05 -486
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU