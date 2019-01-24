Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 21.39% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.77% to Rs 448.54 croreNet profit of Can Fin Homes rose 21.39% to Rs 80.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 66.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.77% to Rs 448.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 387.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales448.54387.45 16 OPM %95.3992.40 -PBDT127.19109.86 16 PBT126.31109.06 16 NP80.3566.19 21
