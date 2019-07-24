Canara Bank down for fifth straight session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 249, down 2.81% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.84% in last one year as compared to a 1.25% rally in NIFTY and a 2% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Canara Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 249, down 2.81% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 11271.35. The Sensex is at 37839.21, down 0.38%.Canara Bank has lost around 9.31% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has eased around 7.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2908.05, down 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 59.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 248.8, down 2.98% on the day. Canara Bank tumbled 3.84% in last one year as compared to a 1.25% rally in NIFTY and a 2% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 55.59 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

