Canara Bank eases for fifth straight session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 224.75, down 3.52% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 41.09% in last one year as compared to a 15.16% rally in NIFTY and a 13.42% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Canara Bank fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 224.75, down 3.52% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.56% on the day, quoting at 16937.8. The Sensex is at 56792.03, down 1.55%.Canara Bank has gained around 7.69% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has increased around 2.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2786.55, down 2.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 91.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 171.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 223.9, down 4.01% on the day. Canara Bank jumped 41.09% in last one year as compared to a 15.16% rally in NIFTY and a 13.42% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 7.11 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)