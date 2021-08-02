Canara Bank spurts 1.44%, gains for third straight session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 155.4, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.65% in last one year as compared to a 45.75% spurt in NIFTY and a 73.56% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Canara Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 155.4, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 15874.7. The Sensex is at 52931.83, up 0.66%. Canara Bank has dropped around 0.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 3.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2441.35, up 0.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 109.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 98.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.58 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

