Canara Bank up for fifth session

Canara Bank is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 161.4, up 5.46% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 14841.65. The Sensex is at 50394.6, up 0.28%. Canara Bank has risen around 19.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has risen around 17.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2076.7, up 3.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 366.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 368.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

