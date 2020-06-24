Canara Bank up for five straight sessions

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 115.3, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 58% in last one year as compared to a 10.75% fall in NIFTY and a 50.52% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Canara Bank rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 115.3, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 10528.25. The Sensex is at 35673.02, up 0.68%. Canara Bank has added around 46.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has added around 41.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1523.9, up 1.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 174 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 214.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 115.7, up 1.54% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 35.06 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

