Canopy Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.84 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Canopy Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Explicit Finance standalone net profit declines 23.19% in the March 2020 quarter
Manappuram Finance standalone net profit rises 67.54% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 64.15% to Rs 1.33 croreNet profit of Canopy Finance reported to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 64.15% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.333.71 -64 OPM %70.68-2.70 -PBDT0.94-0.10 LP PBT0.94-0.10 LP NP0.84-0.10 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU