Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit declines 8.80% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 7.07% to Rs 99.91 crore

Net profit of Cantabil Retail India declined 8.80% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.07% to Rs 99.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 93.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.44% to Rs 16.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.15% to Rs 338.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 288.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

