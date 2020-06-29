Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit declines 8.80% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.07% to Rs 99.91 croreNet profit of Cantabil Retail India declined 8.80% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.07% to Rs 99.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 93.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.44% to Rs 16.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.15% to Rs 338.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 288.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales99.9193.31 7 338.04288.55 17 OPM %21.0711.11 -25.1010.26 - PBDT20.309.46 115 68.2025.08 172 PBT7.287.51 -3 24.0116.19 48 NP4.565.00 -9 16.4312.50 31
