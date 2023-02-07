Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit rises 13.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.82% to Rs 163.10 crore

Net profit of Cantabil Retail India rose 13.67% to Rs 26.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.82% to Rs 163.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 131.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.163.10131.7234.2936.2449.9443.8936.1732.6826.9523.71

