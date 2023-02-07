Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit rises 13.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 23.82% to Rs 163.10 croreNet profit of Cantabil Retail India rose 13.67% to Rs 26.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.82% to Rs 163.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 131.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales163.10131.72 24 OPM %34.2936.24 -PBDT49.9443.89 14 PBT36.1732.68 11 NP26.9523.71 14
