JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail consolidated net profit declines 91.66% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit rises 13.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 23.82% to Rs 163.10 crore

Net profit of Cantabil Retail India rose 13.67% to Rs 26.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.82% to Rs 163.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 131.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales163.10131.72 24 OPM %34.2936.24 -PBDT49.9443.89 14 PBT36.1732.68 11 NP26.9523.71 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 16:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU