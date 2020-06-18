Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 84.94% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.26% to Rs 307.25 crore

Net profit of Capacit'e Infraprojects declined 84.94% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 38.26% to Rs 307.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 497.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.42% to Rs 91.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 97.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.94% to Rs 1528.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1797.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

