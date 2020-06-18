Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 84.94% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 38.26% to Rs 307.25 croreNet profit of Capacit'e Infraprojects declined 84.94% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 38.26% to Rs 307.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 497.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.42% to Rs 91.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 97.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.94% to Rs 1528.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1797.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales307.25497.63 -38 1528.991797.60 -15 OPM %15.5013.64 -16.7913.97 - PBDT34.8762.33 -44 217.53237.95 -9 PBT4.7537.70 -87 103.35148.96 -31 NP4.0426.83 -85 91.0397.28 -6
