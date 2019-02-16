Capfin India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of Capfin India remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.030.04 -25 OPM %66.6750.00 -PBDT0.020.02 0 PBT0.020.02 0 NP0.020.02 0
