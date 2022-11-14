Capfin India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 93.18% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Capfin India remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 93.18% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.030.44133.339.090.040.040.040.040.040.04

