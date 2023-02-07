Capital Finvest reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 75.51% to Rs 0.12 crore

Capital Finvest reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 75.51% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.120.49079.5900.3900.3800.38

