Capital Finvest reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Religare Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 207.15 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Wipro, Zydus Lifesciences, Interglobe Aviation in spotlight
Religare Enterprises allots 1.34 lakh equity shares under ESOP
SBI Card appoints Rashmi Mohanty as CFO
Financials shares edge higher
-
Sales decline 75.51% to Rs 0.12 croreCapital Finvest reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 75.51% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.120.49 -76 OPM %079.59 -PBDT00.39 -100 PBT00.38 -100 NP00.38 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU