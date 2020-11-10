Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 255.03 points or 1.7% at 15244.16 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 2.92%), Bharat Forge Ltd (up 2.4%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.59%),Havells India Ltd (up 1.55%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.24%), Graphite India Ltd (up 0.97%), AIA Engineering Ltd (up 0.92%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.61%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.47%).

On the other hand, Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 2.46%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 1.02%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.89%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 266.21 or 0.62% at 42863.64.

The Nifty 50 index was up 65.95 points or 0.53% at 12527.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 10.54 points or 0.07% at 15315.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.63 points or 0.09% at 5217.48.

On BSE,903 shares were trading in green, 915 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

