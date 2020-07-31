Capital India Finance consolidated net profit declines 44.75% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.70% to Rs 27.45 croreNet profit of Capital India Finance declined 44.75% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.70% to Rs 27.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 27.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales27.4527.26 1 OPM %48.5667.39 -PBDT9.5114.73 -35 PBT6.1112.09 -49 NP4.688.47 -45
