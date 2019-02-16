Capital India Finance standalone net profit rises 2263.64% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 193.78% to Rs 14.63 croreNet profit of Capital India Finance rose 2263.64% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 193.78% to Rs 14.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales14.634.98 194 OPM %47.4468.47 -PBDT4.481.13 296 PBT3.681.03 257 NP2.600.11 2264
