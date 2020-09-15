Capital Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 35.02% to Rs 27.17 croreNet profit of Capital Trust reported to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 11.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 35.02% to Rs 27.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 41.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales27.1741.81 -35 OPM %39.2311.38 -PBDT3.03-12.35 LP PBT2.84-12.51 LP NP2.13-11.48 LP
