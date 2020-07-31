JUST IN
Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 5.09% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.36% to Rs 171.56 crore

Net profit of Capri Global Capital rose 5.09% to Rs 39.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 37.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.36% to Rs 171.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 165.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales171.56165.99 3 OPM %73.7474.58 -PBDT55.0456.33 -2 PBT52.7853.75 -2 NP39.6537.73 5

