Capri Global Capital standalone net profit rises 251.41% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 63.65% to Rs 134.01 croreNet profit of Capri Global Capital rose 251.41% to Rs 42.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 63.65% to Rs 134.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 81.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 77.88% to Rs 128.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 72.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 49.46% to Rs 470.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 314.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales134.0181.89 64 470.43314.75 49 OPM %79.1169.97 -73.9367.83 - PBDT58.5428.37 106 182.26121.19 50 PBT57.3826.87 114 177.38115.49 54 NP42.3112.04 251 128.6872.34 78
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
