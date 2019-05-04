Capri Global Capital standalone net profit rises 251.41% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 63.65% to Rs 134.01 crore

Net profit of rose 251.41% to Rs 42.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 63.65% to Rs 134.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 81.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 77.88% to Rs 128.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 72.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 49.46% to Rs 470.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 314.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

134.0181.89470.43314.7579.1169.9773.9367.8358.5428.37182.26121.1957.3826.87177.38115.4942.3112.04128.6872.34

