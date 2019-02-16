Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Dynacons Systems & Solutions standalone net profit rises 90.48% in the September 2018 quarter
Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 180.95% in the September 2018 quarter
Hinduja Global Solutions standalone net profit rises 21.01% in the September 2018 quarter
GSS Infotech acquires Nexii Labs Inc, USA
-
Sales rise 9.52% to Rs 0.92 croreNet profit of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 9.52% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.920.84 10 OPM %6.52-4.76 -PBDT0.06-0.04 LP PBT0.05-0.06 LP NP0.04-0.06 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU