Caprihans India standalone net profit declines 7.33% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 51.56% in the March 2019 quarter
Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 32.83% in the December 2018 quarter
Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 30.88% in the March 2019 quarter
Indo-City Infotech standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 14.54% to Rs 70.68 croreNet profit of Caprihans India declined 7.33% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.54% to Rs 70.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 61.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.59% to Rs 3.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.97% to Rs 266.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 246.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales70.6861.71 15 266.58246.91 8 OPM %3.073.16 -1.922.62 - PBDT2.932.86 2 7.969.23 -14 PBT1.981.91 4 4.615.85 -21 NP1.391.50 -7 3.664.14 -12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU