JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

R R Financial Consultants reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Caprolactam Chemicals standalone net profit rises 172.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 54.41% to Rs 2.10 crore

Net profit of Caprolactam Chemicals rose 172.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 54.41% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 194.12% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.52% to Rs 5.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.101.36 54 5.194.07 28 OPM %45.2433.82 -36.4221.87 - PBDT0.930.46 102 1.620.77 110 PBT0.830.28 196 0.650.20 225 NP0.680.25 172 0.500.17 194

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 16:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU