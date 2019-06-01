Caprolactam Chemicals standalone net profit rises 172.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 54.41% to Rs 2.10 croreNet profit of Caprolactam Chemicals rose 172.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 54.41% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 194.12% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.52% to Rs 5.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.101.36 54 5.194.07 28 OPM %45.2433.82 -36.4221.87 - PBDT0.930.46 102 1.620.77 110 PBT0.830.28 196 0.650.20 225 NP0.680.25 172 0.500.17 194
