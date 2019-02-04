Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 41.71% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.69% to Rs 41.12 croreNet profit of Captain Polyplast rose 41.71% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.69% to Rs 41.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 38.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales41.1238.54 7 OPM %13.7912.71 -PBDT3.783.65 4 PBT3.333.14 6 NP2.651.87 42
