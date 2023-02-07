Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 581.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 64.29% to Rs 71.63 crore

Net profit of Captain Polyplast rose 581.58% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 64.29% to Rs 71.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.71.6343.604.247.523.531.302.640.492.590.38

