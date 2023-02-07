Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 581.58% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 64.29% to Rs 71.63 croreNet profit of Captain Polyplast rose 581.58% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 64.29% to Rs 71.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales71.6343.60 64 OPM %4.247.52 -PBDT3.531.30 172 PBT2.640.49 439 NP2.590.38 582
