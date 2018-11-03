JUST IN
CARE Ratings consolidated net profit declines 5.21% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 4.04% to Rs 96.65 crore

Net profit of CARE Ratings declined 5.21% to Rs 45.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 47.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 4.04% to Rs 96.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 92.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales96.6592.90 4 OPM %63.3570.95 -PBDT68.6772.24 -5 PBT67.9171.40 -5 NP45.4847.98 -5

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 09:15 IST

