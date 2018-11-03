CARE Ratings standalone net profit declines 4.01% in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 2.88% to Rs 93.59 crore

Net profit of CARE Ratings declined 4.01% to Rs 46.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 48.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 2.88% to Rs 93.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 90.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales93.5990.97 3 OPM %66.4772.89 -PBDT69.5772.56 -4 PBT68.8571.76 -4 NP46.4048.34 -4

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018.

